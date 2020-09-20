Destructive fire breaks out in mobile home park near Birds Hill Provincial Park

Two homes and a garage were destroyed in a fire that broke out in a mobile home park near Birds Hill Provincial Park on Sunday afternoon.

Firefighters from three different fire departments — St. Clements, East Selkirk and East St. Paul — were called around 1:30 p.m. to fight the fire in the Pineridge Village Mobile Home Park near the intersection of Dunning Road and Highway 59.

The winds were strong, and it made fighting the fires challenging, Robert Herda, the chief of the Narol Fire Department in St. Clements, said.

"Thank the lord the wind was from the right direction. If the wind was from the wrong direction [the fire] could have hit four or five trailers," he said in a phone call from the scene of the fire.

Numerous firefighters were on the scene of the Sunday afternoon fire. (Walther Bernal/CBC)

Herda said one mobile home is a complete loss and the other is destroyed, but the owner was able to recover some belongings from inside.

A firefighter was taken to hospital for smoke inhalation, he added.

Crews were still on the scene hours after the initial call to put out hot spots.

