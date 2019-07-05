200 vehicle safeties now 'null and void' after possible fraudulent inspections

A former technician at Birchwood Automotive Group has been suspended from inspecting vehicles after Manitoba Public Insurance became aware of an alleged "scheme" involving possible fraudulent vehicle safety inspections.

Birchwood president and CEO Steve Chipman said in an email to CBC News that the company recently discovered the safeties being prepared on stolen certificates of inspection. Chipman said as soon as the activity was discovered, Birchwood notified Manitoba Public Insurance.

"Our primary concern is for the safety of the driving public in Manitoba," Chipman said. "We have offered to re-inspect the vehicles affected by this scheme to assist MPI in expediting its investigation."

Brian Smiley, a spokesperson for the public insurer, said MPI "immediately launched an investigation" after getting information that around 200 fraudulent light vehicle inspections were allegedly completed by the former Birchwood employee.

Manitoba Public Insurance spokesperson Brian Smiley said as a result of the public insurer's investigation, the Registrar of Motor Vehicles immediately suspended the former Birchwood technician from conducting light vehicle inspections. (CBC News)

Birchwood president Chipman said the automotive group has been cooperating fully with the investigation, which found the former employee had allegedly sold safety certificates "outside the scope of his employment." Chipman said the fraudulent safety inspections were not performed in any Birchwood facilities.

MPI spokesperson Smiley said as a result of the public insurer's investigation, the Registrar of Motor Vehicles immediately suspended the former Birchwood technician from conducting light vehicle inspections.

"As administrators of the Light Vehicle Inspection program, the safety of vehicle owners and other road users is the priority of MPI," Smiley said.

MPI and Birchwood sent a notification letter to the approximately 200 affected vehicle owners, explaining that their inspection certificates are no longer valid, and are considered "null and void," Smiley said.

Affected vehicle owners are asked to make an appointment for a no-charge inspection at the Birchwood Reconditioning Centre at 4280 Portage Ave.

With files from Erin Brohman