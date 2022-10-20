2nd-degree murder charge laid after body found at rural Manitoba house fire identified

A 21-year-old man has been charged with second-degree murder after human remains discovered at house fire in west-central Manitoba on Sunday were identified as those of a 68-year-old man, police say.

The man's body was found by firefighters who responded to a fire on Lorne Avenue in Birch River just before 5 p.m. on Oct. 17, police said in a Tuesday news release. At that point, they said the remains were unidentified.

RCMP said in an update Thursday that the remains had been identified, and that the 68-year-old man's death was being treated as a homicide. They did not release the man's name.

Lincoln Chartrand-Flett, 21, of Birch River was arrested on Tuesday and charged the next day with second-degree murder in connection with the man's death, RCMP said.

He was remanded into custody and has a court appearance scheduled for Oct. 25 in Dauphin.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation, RCMP said.