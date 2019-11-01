Under the B, for busted: Bingo players thwart robbery, disarm suspects in Winnipeg

A woman and teen burst into a Winnipeg bingo hall with a loaded rifle on Halloween night but ended up without any goodies after people foiled the robbery attempt.

According to police, the wannabe robbers — a 38-year-old woman and 17-year-old boy — rushed into the crowded hall at the Portuguese cultural centre, on Young Street and Notre Dame Avenue, around 7:30 p.m.

A woman in her 70s was sprayed with a substance that caused skin irritation. Police believe it was pepper spay but have not yet been able to confirm that.

The 38-year-old woman, armed with a sawed-off rifle, grabbed a cash tray and tried to leave but was confronted by bingo players who had other ideas.

Police say she dropped the tray as people chased her outside, where she was then disarmed but still managed to get away.

Two people tried to steal a cash tray from a bingo game in the Portuguese cultural centre at the corner of Young Street and Notre Dame Avenue on Halloween Night but were quickly foiled. (Google Maps)

In the meantime, the 17-year-old, who was armed with the spray, was caught and restrained. He was then pinned to the floor until police came.

Officers arrested him at the scene and also seized the loaded .22-calibre rifle that had been left behind by the woman. Not long afterward, she turned herself in to police.

Police always discourage people from risking their safety against criminals and in this case it was just fortunate that things worked out well, said police spokesman Const. Rob Carver.

"I think people just reacted the way people react. Did they put themselves in harm's way? Absolutely. Were they at risk Sure, we've got a loaded firearm here," he said.

"Ultimately, though, they did what I think people will do and they stopped a potentially violent event. It was violent but it could have been more violent.

"While we don't recommend that, I'm not going to stand here and tell you that these people did anything wrong. When you see somebody in trouble, a lot of times our reaction is to jump in and help."

The woman is charged with multiple firearms-related offences as well as uttering threats.

The boy is also charged with numerous firearms-related offences as well as assault with a weapon and failing to comply with prior court-ordered conditions.