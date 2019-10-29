Construction begins for library named in 'beautiful tribute' to Bill and Helen Norrie

Late Winnipeg mayor Bill Norrie would be delighted to see shovels hit the ground for a new library and gathering space named in his honour, his wife says.

"He was a person who loved helping and interacting with people of Winnipeg," Helen Norrie told a crowd of 30 people at the groundbreaking ceremony Tuesday.

"He would've been most grateful to know that his name was on this community-centred building."

Construction is officially underway for the 14,000-square-foot Bill and Helen Norrie Library, located on Poseidon Bay at the corner of Grant Avenue and Cambridge Street.

The city says the cost of the library is pegged at $9.3 million and construction should be done late next year.

The Bill and Helen Norrie Library, seen here in an artist's rendering of the coming space, is set to be completed by late-2020, the city says. (City of Winnipeg)

The build stems from community needs identified in the Library Redevelopment Plan and Grant Park Recreation Campus Plan, according to the city.

Honouring 'great Winnipeggers'

The library is named in honour of the Norries — Helen, a former teacher and librarian, and Bill, who was mayor of Winnipeg between 1979 and 1992.

Bill was a member of the Winnipeg School Board in 1964, and went on to serve on Winnipeg city council in 1971 before being elected mayor eight years later. He died in 2012.

Bill Norrie is seen during his time as Winnipeg mayor between 1979 and 1992. (CBC)

"It's really just a beautiful tribute to great Winnipeggers," said Winnipeg Mayor Brian Bowman, recalling how Bill Norrie encouraged him and others to run for public office when they were young.

"He was the first mayor that I knew of and certainly someone that I continue to have deep affection for."

The city initially anticipated construction would finish in 2021 but now expects things to wrap up in late 2020.

'Barrier free'

It's being built northwest of the Pan Am Pool and will replace the River Heights Library on Corydon Avenue, which opened in 1961. That library will eventually be converted into a daycare.

The Bill and Helen Norrie Library will be accessible, according to the city, as well as have rentable space for community groups, an outdoor reading area and accessible parking.

Winnipeg Mayor Brian Bowman, right, and Helen Norrie attend the official groundbreaking ceremony for a library in Grant Park named after her and her husband, former city mayor Bill Norrie. (Bryce Hoye/CBC)

"This library will be barrier-free," said Coun. Sherri Rollins (Fort Rouge-East Fort Garry). "That's the legacy of the Norrie family."

Rollins, chair of the city standing policy committee on protection, community services and parks, said the space will be "distinctly Indigenous" and reflect city policies embracing newcomers, and that it "emphasizes community health."

John Orlikow, councillor for River Heights–Fort Garry, echoed Rollins in saying accessibility is a quality that is reflected in the designs for the library.

"We need to make places accessible for all, because this will be a meeting place for the neighbourhood," he said.

The Bill and Helen Norrie Library will be 14,000 square feet in size, roughly 5,715 square feet larger than the River Heights Library it is replacing. (City of Winnipeg)

Critics have chastised the city for implementing mandatory pat-downs, bag checks and metal detector sweeps at the Millennium Library earlier this year in response to a rise in serious incidents. Some have said the measures make the library unwelcoming and create barriers to the public space.

Asked what the priority of accessibility means for security at the coming Norrie library, Bowman said it's too soon to say.

"Let's first get it built and then we'll talk," he said, adding there are ongoing discussions about how to make the Millennium and other libraries safe for all.

'Long time coming'

Bowman said he hopes patrons of the Bill and Helen Norrie Library recognize the pair's contributions to Winnipeg.

"I hope that among many things — including support to libraries, of course — when people come here they're reminded of the decency and the commitment to public service that we saw from Bill and that we continue to see from Helen," he said.

Helen Norrie said she was glad to have her children and grandchildren present for the groundbreaking Tuesday. They live nearby and the thought of them using the space for years to come brings her joy, she said.

"It's been quite a long time in the making but I am sure it's going to be a wonderful building," Helen said.

"I am sure Bill would've been delighted that it's finally going ahead."