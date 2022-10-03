Loved ones gather at funeral to honour longtime Manitoba politician Bill Blaikie

Family, friends, colleagues and members of the New Democratic Party, including the national and provincial leaders, filled Transcona Memorial United Church in Winnipeg on Sunday to celebrate former MP Bill Blaikie, who was 71 when he died of kidney cancer on Sept. 24.

Blaikie represented Elmwood-Transcona and earlier ridings as a member of Parliament from 1979 to 2008 and was described as a "giant of the party" by NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh after his death. He was appointed to the Order of Canada in 2020.

At his funeral, however, his immediate family spoke about the man he was to those closest to him: a devoted father, enthusiastic grandparent, avid outdoorsman and a proud Scotsman.

"Dad loved to just throw a canoe on the van and take a drive out to discover new places. He'd often pull over on the side of the highway and say, 'I've always wanted to put a canoe in there just to see where it goes'," his daughter Jessica Blaikie-Buffie said.

She remembers being out paddling with her dad on Hazel Creek, about to pass under a bridge but nervous that they wouldn't make it through.

"I could feel the bridge on the back of [my] neck. It seemed completely crazy, but we made it. Dad was totally cool under pressure … he knew, he always knew," she said.

A family photo shows Bill Blaikie, who was a canoeing enthusiast. (Blaikie family)

Blaikie's youngest child, Tessa Blaikie Whitecloud, the CEO of downtown Winnipeg social service agency Siloam Mission, remembers attending Sunday services with her dad, who was a United Church minister and religious leader.

"You could sing [at church] as loud as you wanted, and no one was going to hear you … because dad was drowning you out with his booming voice," Blaikie Whitecloud said.

"A challenge that's come to me later in life … is that I often actually have the hymns wrong, because I also couldn't hear anyone else."

A young Bill Blaikie gets ready to kiss the Blarney Stone during a trip to Ireland. The photo was part of Blaikie's funeral service on Oct. 2. (Blaikie family)

Federal NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh, provincial NDP Leader Wab Kinew and former premier Greg Selinger all attended the funeral.

"His unwavering commitment to social and economic justice, his legendary knowledge of Parliament, and his sense of humour will be missed by all," Singh tweeted after Blaikie's death.