Manitoba Sikh group targets Quebec's Bill 21 as 'legislated discrimination'

A Manitoba Sikh organization has launched a campaign to start a conversation about Quebec's Bill 21 and show the adverse impacts it is already having.

Sikh Heritage Manitoba says the religious secularism law, which forbids public employees from wearing religious symbols — such as head coverings — on the job, "sets a dangerous precedent" by allowing provinces to override and undermine protected freedoms enshrined in the Canadian Charter of Rights and Freedoms.

"Additionally, it sends a message to minority communities that they do not belong in the social, cultural and political fabric of this country, and that is harmful," says a message from the group as part of its campaign.

The photo campaign, called Failing with Bill 21, is being conducted through Sikh Heritage Manitoba's social media channels, including Instagram and Facebook, as well as its website.

The four-part photo series is an alarm bell for those who have experienced discrimination as a result of their religious identity in other parts of Canada, the group says.

Quebec's legislation, passed last June, applies to civil servants in authority positions, such as teachers, police officers and government lawyers.

"Let's refer to Bill 21 as 'legislated discrimination,' because that's what it is," ⁣Sikh Heritage Manitoba's campaign says.

"We hope that this project is a conversation starter and allows people to critically engage with lawmakers and discuss the real impacts of this bill on Canadians. Who decides that enough is enough?⁣"

Representatives from Sikh Heritage Manitoba will be at city hall on Thursday morning to speak in favour of a motion put forward by councillors Janice Lukes and Shawn Nason.

Last week, the two councillors condemned the bill as discriminatory, intolerant and dangerous, and said they would call on their fellow councillors, at the Oct. 24 meeting, to back a motion for a constitutional challenge of the bill.

"I think it's important as a human rights city, as home to the Canadian Museum for Human Rights, that we as council put forth a united front and speak up against this bill," Lukes said at the time.

Several city councils across Canada, including in Calgary, Edmonton, Kitchener, Waterloo, Montreal, Victoria and Brampton, have passed similar motions.