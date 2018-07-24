Recovery of $6,200 bike shows reporting thefts can bring results, police say

Winnipeg police are encouraging people to report their stolen bicycles after recovering one valued at $6,200 earlier this week.

The bike was taken from Woodcock Cycle Works on St. Mary's Road, in the Glenwood neighbourhood, on July 5. It had been left inside the business by a customer, Const. Jay Murray said during a news conference Tuesday.

Police found a man riding the bike near Archibald Street and Tissot Street at about 2:45 p.m. on Monday.

The suspect, 47, was arrested and charged with theft over $5,000.

Murray says the incident highlights the need for people to report bike thefts to police.

"You stop those individuals with bikes, and unless we know these bikes are stolen, there's often not a lot you can do," he said.

"We were aware of this; this was reported. A lot of bike theft isn't."