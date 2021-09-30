Man attacked with 'hatchet-type weapon' during bike robbery, police say

A man in his 20s was taken to hospital in critical condition after he was seriously assaulted with a "hatchet-type weapon" during a bike robbery on Wednesday, Winnipeg police say.

Officers went to Sherbrook Street between Sargent and Ellice avenues just after 2:30 p.m. after getting calls about a man being assaulted with what was described as a hammer or an axe, a police news release said.

They found the man in his 20s, who was taken to hospital and has since been upgraded to stable condition.

Police spotted two men on Maryland Street, a block over, and briefly chased them before arresting them, the release said.

The victim's stolen bike was recovered, as was a set of brass knuckles one of the alleged attackers had on him when he was arrested, police said — but the weapon that injured the 20-year-old was not found.

The arrested men, age 32 and 25, were charged with robbery, aggravated assault and failure to comply with a condition of a release order and detained.

The 32-year-old was also charged with three counts of possessing a prohibited weapon contrary to a prohibition order and an additional count of failing to comply with a release order, police said.

