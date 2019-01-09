Winnipeg explores point-of-purchase bike registry

Winnipeg is exploring the idea of point-of-purchase bicycle registration as a way to fight bike theft.

City council's protection and community services committee voted Wednesday to give city bylaw-enforcement staff five months to figure out what it would take to register bikes at retail stores, keep track of bicycles and enforce the registration.

Mynarski Coun. Ross Eadie came up with the idea, which is supported by North Point Douglas community activist Sel Burrows. Police say stolen bikes are an easy source of income for people suffering from addictions.

City staff now have until June to produce a report that looks into what other Canadian cities are doing in terms of bike registration. The city also will consult with police, bicycle retailers and pawn shops and figure out what the program would cost.

"There are a huge amount of retailers," said Martin Miller, acting bylaw enforcement manager with the city. They range in size from small, independent shops to Walmart and Canadian Tire, he said.

Ultimately, the city wants to determine whether this program would help or hinder efforts to combat bike theft, said Cindy Fernandes, Winnipeg's community services director.

If the city decides to proceed with the registry, it would require a bylaw change. The city also must determine how police could enforce the bylaw.

Miller said police do not have the legal means right now to demand people in possession of bikes prove they are the legal owners.

Right now, the city has a bike registry, but it's entirely voluntary. Only a fraction of bicycle owners have chosen to register their property, Eadie said.