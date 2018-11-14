Transcona Trail to receive biggest piece of Winnipeg bike infrastructure funding in 2019

Transcona is in line to receive the biggest chunk of Winnipeg's investment in new bike lanes and trails next year.

The city plans to devote $1.7 million of its $5.4-million bike and pedestrian infrastructure budget in 2019 to a new section of the Transcona Trail, according to a report that comes before council's public works committee next week.

The report, published Wednesday, lists the bike and pedestrian projects proposed for Winnipeg's next capital budget. The spending plan for next year won't be presented until early in 2019, Mayor Brian Bowman has said.

Here are the largest bike and pedestrian projects planned for 2019, according to the new report:

Bicycle corridors:

St. Boniface east-west corridor (study and construction): $550,000 .

Keewatin Street pathway (functional design, Burrows Avenue to Gallagher Avenue): $300,000.

Maryland Street/Sherbrook Street (upgrades to protected bike lanes): $250,000.

Leila Avenue bicycle facility (functional design): $250,000.

West Broadway to University of Winnipeg connection (preliminary design): $200,000.

Recreational walkways and bike paths:

Transcona Trail (construction, Regent Avenue to Panet Avenue): $1.7 million.

Northwest Hydro corridor (Phase 2 construction): $1.1 million.

North Winnipeg Parkway (study, Rover Avenue to Chief Peguis): $300,000.

Regional sidewalks:

Cliffwood Drive/Newcroft Road/Shamrock Drive (construction): $200,000.

Wellington Crescent (construction, Omands Creek path to Renfrew Street): $200,000.