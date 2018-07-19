Boy assaulted, robbed of bicycle on riverbank trail by Assiniboine Park

A 14-year-old boy was riding a bicycle on a riverbank trail when two people jumped out from behind trees, assaulted him and stole his bike and bag, Winnipeg police say.

The boy received minor injuries in the attack, which happened around 4:45 p.m. on July 16. He was riding his bike along the trail between Assiniboine Park and the river at the time.

The two attackers jumped in front of him to prevent him from going further then grabbed the boy and pulled him off the bike, police said. They then hit the boy and took his shoulder bag and bike, which is described as a black Specialized Epic Eagle mountain bike with red lettering.

One of the assailants is described as 18-19 years old with a thin build, about 5-foot-10 with black hair and bangs.

The second is about six feet tall with a thin build and short black hair.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call 204-986-6219 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS (8477).