Woman on trial in Transcona stabbing was trying to protect son, defence argues

Bernadette Neepin was drunk and trying to protect her young son when she stabbed Frederick Bird to death, her defence team says, but Crown prosecutors dispute Bird was ever a threat and claim Neepin intended to end his life when she repeatedly plunged a knife into his chest 2½ years ago.

"I was blacked out," defence lawyer Greg Brodsky said Tuesday in a Winnipeg court, reading statements Neepin made during the trial, which began last week. "When I came to he was stabbed. I must've done it, and there was blood around."

The 12-member jury heard closing arguments Tuesday in the trial of Neepin, 40, who is charged with second-degree murder in the fatal stabbing of Bird on March 8, 2016. She has pleaded not guilty to the charge, though admitted to the stabbing.

Crown attorneys Melissa Serbin and Rustyn Ullrich asked jurors to convict Neepin on the second-degree murder charge, but Brodsky and co-counsel Zachary Kinahan are seeking an acquittal.

Dressed in a white shirt with her hair in pigtails, Neepin wept and stared down as Brodsky described the moments before the stabbing.

Police were called to a Manitoba Housing complex in Transcona at about 10:30 p.m. that night where they found Bird dead in Neepin's living room. Her four-year-old son, beside or partially on Bird's lap during the stabbing, was covered in blood but unscathed during the stabbing, court heard.

Neepin said she walked in on what she believes was Bird molesting her son beneath a blanket. Under the influence of alcohol and "frozen in shock," court heard, Neepin said she asked her son whether Bird had touched him and he said yes.

"Something snapped and the next second I grabbed a knife," Brodsky said, rereading one of Neepin's statements to the jury.

Deep wounds

Dr. David Taylor, the pathologist who performed the autopsy, testified during the trial that Bird was stabbed four times in the chest and heart, and suffered defensive wounds as well.

The wounds were as deep as 15 centimetres, which Serbin indicated was a sign of an aggressive, purposeful attempt to kill Bird and not just Neepin trying to protect her son.

"[This was] not provocation, it's vengeance," she told jurors.

In his closing remarks, Brodsky revisited Neepin's and others' testimony and said his client was in a "hysterical state" that night.

She maintains she was intoxicated, and the sight of what appeared to be Bird masturbating her son under a blanket provoked her attack, he said. By that measure Neepin would be guilty of manslaughter, Brodsky said, adding the charge of second-degree murder before the courts should be dropped.

Night of heavy drinking

Police who attended the scene testified Neepin was crying and screaming while officers were present. Her friend Robert McDonald answered the door, saying Bird was dead and he had covered him up.

Neepin, McDonald and Bird were all drinking heavily that night, court heard

Neepin said she was "drunk, but not 'drunk drunk," and McDonald said he was drunk but not "blackout" drunk. Toxicologist Christopher Keddy testified samples from Bird suggest he had marijuana in his system and a blood alcohol content of .387 — nearly four times the legal limit.

"He was so drunk that 50 per cent of the population would be dead, dead, at that level," Brodsky said.

Based on Keddy's expert testimony Brodsky contended that the mix of drugs and alcohol in Bird's system could make the average person do things they wouldn't normally do, including "molest a child."

Neepin did not get to speak with a lawyer on her way to jail with police, Brodsky said, and a breathalyzer wasn't used to assess how drunk everyone in the house was.

'Boy said, 'Just kidding'

Serbin walked court through McDonald's recollection of the events presented earlier in the trial.

Court heard McDonald and his friend Bird dropped by Neepin's mid-afternoon and started drinking. Bird and Neepin did not know each other, court heard.

At one point, McDonald and Bird went to get more alcohol together, and hours later McDonald and Neepin went again to get more liquor while Bird stayed at her home.

McDonald, who is in custody currently and has admitted to a history of assault and domestic violence convictions, said after he and Neepin got back from the liquor vendor he went upstairs to chat with her daughter and her daughter's boyfriend.

On his way upstairs McDonald said heard Neepin say "Did he touch you?" and the boy respond "yeah."

McDonald said he soon heard a thud and some noises and came back downstairs to see Neepin stabbing Bird, whom McDonald recalled hearing say "I didn't touch your [boy]."

McDonald tried to break it up "while his friend was gasping for air and died," Serbin said.

"Then the boy said, 'Just kidding mommy,'" Serbin said, reading a transcript of McDonald's testimony. "I'll never forget that."

Differing accounts

McDonald and Neepin's testimonies are consistent up to the moments before the stabbing, Serbin said.

Neepin said she was in the kitchen cleaning dishes when she heard McDonald say "What are you doing, bro?" before heading upstairs, and that drew her into the living room where she confronted Bird, Brodsky said.

But McDonald doesn't remember saying that, and Neepin said she didn't hear the "just kidding" remark from her son, court heard.

Neepin remembered confronting Bird, going to the kitchen to grab a knife and entering into the living room in a way to best get access to Bird, but claimed to blackout during the stabbing, Serbin said.

For someone that was drunk, Serbin said, Neepin was able to recall many details leading up to the stabbing with a degree of specificity to suggest she was being misleading about her level of intoxication and blacking out during the stabbing.

'Stabbed him in the heart'

Neepin did not call out for help to others in the home, and left her son with the man she believed was molesting him to go get a knife rather than remove the boy from harm's way, Serbin said.

"It's not what she saw but what she wants you to think she saw," Serbin said to the jury, adding Neepin assumed the worst and acted on that assumption in a way that left an innocent man dead.

"She didn't stab Mr. Bird all over in a blind rage," Serbin said, noting the boy who was on or near Bird throughout was unharmed. "She stabbed him in the heart. … She was very specific."

There may never be a clear answer as to what motivated Neepin to stab Bird, Serbin said

Manitoba Court of Queen's Bench Justice Gerald Chartier is expected to provide added instruction to the jury Wednesday before they deliver a verdict.