Family of a slain Winnipeg man cried in court Tuesday as they read wrenching victim impact statements at the sentencing for the woman convicted of stabbing Frederick Bird to death more than 2½ years ago.

"It's like a slow, grinding fear waiting for this to be over," Allison Lynch said while standing next to her husband, Frederick's cousin George Bird.

"It's as if a poison has seeped into our lives."

In October, a jury convicted Bernadette Neepin, 40, of manslaughter in connection with the March 8, 2016, stabbing death of Bird. She was originally charged and on trial for the more severe offence of second-degree murder and pleaded not guilty.

Court of Queen's Bench Justice Gerald Chartier postponed his decision on Neepin's sentence Tuesday after hearing 12 victim impact statements from Bird's loved ones​.

A number of family members said Bird, 45, was fun-loving and lit up a room. Several said they've struggled with post-traumatic stress and other forms of mental health issues since losing him, court heard.

"Life has been terrible," said Blair Waites, Bird's brother-in-law. "I have watched our family fall to pieces."

Crown prosecutors Melissa Serbin and Rustyn Ullrich are seeking a 12-year sentence, or eight years with credit for time served.

Defence lawyers Greg Brodsky and Zachary Kinahan argued Neepin has already served the equivalent of four years and one month in custody, and said she should be released on supervised probation for two to three years.

Brodsky said the defence offered to enter a guilty plea to the lesser charge of manslaughter on Neepin's behalf numerous times before trial, but the Crown declined. That suggests a degree of remorse on Neepin's part, Brodsky said.

'It wasn't impulsive'

Serbin says Neepin has a "flawed perception of events" and bears a high degree of moral culpability in killing Bird.

"It wasn't impulsive. Subjective intent absolutely existed," Serbin told court, saying though she has been convicted of manslaughter, Neepin's behaviour when she stabbed Bird was "near murder."

Court heard that when police arrived at Neepin's home on Winnipeg's Allenby Crescent that day in 2016, she and her four-month-old child were stained with blood. Bird was dead from eight stab wounds, including one measuring nearly 15 centimetres deep that went through Bird's heart.

A police car sits outside of a duplex on Allenby Crescent after the fatal stabbing of Frederick Bird. (Meaghan Ketcheson/CBC)

Bird and Neepin didn't know each other well but had been drinking with their mutual friend Robert MacDonald, who brought Bird to Neepin's for dinner in the afternoon. The group drank heavily into the night.

Neepin said she left the room and when she re-entered, she believed she saw Bird molesting her four-month-old son beneath a blanket in the living room.

She said she asked her son if Bird had touched him, to which he replied "yeah," court heard. Then, Neepin claimed to have walked away to the kitchen to grab a knife, but blacked out and has no recollection of the stabbing.

Fred was not allowed to defend himself. It's devastating. - Alison Lynch, cousin

After that, her son apparently said something akin to, "Just kidding, Mommy," Serbin said, recalling what MacDonald told court at trial.

"As much as Ms. Neepin may try to insist that she saw Mr. Bird in fact sexually assaulting her child, the facts belie such a claim," Serbin said at Tuesday's sentencing hearing, adding Neepin "saw nothing" that amounts to sexual assault and killed an innocent man.

"It's simply a matter of common sense that if you truly believe your child is in danger, you do not retreat, you do not continue to leave him with a predator when you go out of view to get a weapon."

Serbin said Neepin's decision to grab the knife, and the severity of Bird's wounds, suggest she was intent on ending his life and not just protecting her son.

"He [her son] was either confused or he told an incredibly tragic lie that he tried to right too late," Serbin said.

Life changed in an instant

At trial, Brodsky argued Neepin was provoked into doing what she did and that Bird's level of impairment — he had a blood alcohol content almost four times the legal driving limit — was extreme enough to drive an ordinary person to do something they wouldn't normally do, including sexually abuse a child.

I'm very sorry for everything. - Bernadette Neepin

Neepin has been deemed a low-risk to offend, Brodsky said.

She was diagnosed with PTSD while in custody, and says she was sexually assaulted more than once in her youth.

"I'm very sorry for everything," Neepin said in court. "I never thought that so many lives could change in an instant. I'll live the rest of my life advocating for children and alcoholism and post-traumatic stress."​

'Completely heartbroken'

Bird's niece Marcy Spence said her uncle would never hurt anyone.

Though several family members admitted Bird drank too much, "he was disgusted by the idea of hurting a child," and would have never abused a kid, said Allison Bird.

"I felt Fred was on trial, Fred was the accused," she said. "There's no proof, and Fred was not allowed to defend himself. It's devastating to hear that."

Frederick Bird's brother Mervin Dumas said he and Bird used to go golfing and fishing, but neither of those things is the same now.

"Today I have a hard time doing any of those things," Dumas wrote in a statement read by Serbin. "I miss my brother so much."

Bird's other niece, Tara Waites, said she has missed a significant amount of work and school due to anxiety and depression she continues to experience.

"I was completely heartbroken."​

Neepin is expected to be sentenced in December.