10-year sentence 'a huge relief' for family of slain man

The family of a man stabbed to death at a Transcona home more than 2½ years ago say they are happy the woman convicted in his killing has been given a 10-year prison sentence.

A jury convicted Bernadette Neepin, 40, of manslaughter in October in connection with the March 8, 2016, stabbing death of Frederick Bird, 45.

Court of Queen's Bench Justice Gerald Chartier postponed his decision on Neepin's sentence after hearing 12 victim impact statements from Bird's loved ones​ in November.

On Friday Chartier sentenced Neepin to 10 years in connection with the violent death.

"Today is a huge relief for us — we know where she is now, she's not going to hurt anybody — and she's going to have a lot of time to think about what she did," Bird's brother-in-law Blair Waites told CBC News after the decision.

"Now Fred can rest easy from this horrendous nightmare that she's put us all in."

Eight stab wounds

During the trial court heard police arrived at Neepin's home on Winnipeg's Allenby Crescent that day in 2016, to find her four-year-old child stained with blood. Bird was dead from eight stab wounds, including one measuring nearly 15 centimetres deep that went through Bird's heart.

Bird and Neepin didn't know each other well but had been drinking with their mutual friend Robert MacDonald, who brought Bird to Neepin's for dinner in the afternoon. The group drank heavily into the night.

Neepin said she left the room and when she re-entered, she believed she saw Bird molesting her four-year-old son beneath a blanket in the living room.

She said she asked her son if Bird had touched him, to which he replied "yeah," court heard. Then, Neepin claimed to have walked away to the kitchen to grab a knife, but blacked out and later said she had no recollection of the stabbing.

A police car sits outside of a duplex on Allenby Crescent, where a Frederick Bird, 45, was found stabbed to death in March 2016. (Meaghan Ketcheson/CBC)

After that, her son apparently said something akin to, "Just kidding, Mommy," Crown prosecutor Melissa Serbin said during Neepin's sentencing hearing in November, recalling what MacDonald told court at trial.

"As much as Ms. Neepin may try to insist that she saw Mr. Bird in fact sexually assaulting her child, the facts belie such a claim," Serbin said, adding Neepin "saw nothing" that amounts to sexual assault and killed an innocent man.

"It's simply a matter of common sense that if you truly believe your child is in danger, you do not retreat, you do not continue to leave him with a predator when you go out of view to get a weapon."

At trial, Neepin's defence lawyer Greg Brodsky argued Neepin was provoked into doing what she did and that Bird's level of impairment — he had a blood alcohol content almost four times the legal driving limit — was extreme enough to drive an ordinary person to do something they wouldn't normally do, including sexually abuse a child.

'Fred wasn't there to defend himself'

At Friday's sentencing Waites says Justice Chartier vindicated the family by telling Neepin she'd killed an innocent man.

"Fred wasn't there to defend himself… He wasn't the person Brodsky and the accused were trying to paint out to be," said Waites.

"The thing that really struck me though, is when the judge addressed her and pointed right at her, basically said 'you killed an innocent man.'"

The Crown had been seeking a 12-year sentence while the defence argued Neepin has already served the equivalent of four years and one month in custody, and said she should be released on supervised probation for two to three years.

A 45-year-old man is dead and police have a suspect in custody after a homicide in a Manitoba Housing duplex at Allenby Crescent and Lancelot Place in Transcona. 0:43

Waites said the the family had been worried Neepin might have walked away without having to serve any more jail time.

While the family had hoped to see a longer sentence, Waites says they were happy with the amount of time Neepin will spend behind bars.

"The last few weeks have been pretty terrible, going through our minds that she might even essentially walk and be home for Christmas," he said.

"Now she has to live with that weight on her shoulders that she killed an innocent man."