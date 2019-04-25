'We didn't do it,' BerMax Caffé owners insist after police charge them with staging hate crime

The Jewish family that owns a Winnipeg restaurant deny police allegations that they staged an anti-Semitic attack at the establishment last week.

Often in tears and struggling to speak, BerMax Caffé and Bistro owner Oxana Berent pleaded with members of her community not to judge her and her family after police announced they had charged them with public mischief.

"What is happening yesterday and today, it's completely broke our family, our business, everything. It just broke us," she told Ismaila Alfa, host of CBC Manitoba's afternoon radio show, Up to Speed.

Oxana Berent, 48, her husband Alexander Berent, 56, and her son Maxim Berent, 29, are all due in court in May.

The restaurant was severely damaged inside and anti-Semitic graffiti was spray painted on the walls. (Ahmar Khan/CBC)

Last Thursday, police responded to a report of an assault at the River Heights restaurant. Oxana said she was assaulted, dishes and appliances were smashed, and hateful graffiti, including a swastika, was spray painted on the walls. She insisted she would never stage something like that.

"We don't joke about swastikas on our walls," she said. "My grandmother's family, they died in the Holocaust. Just her and her little brother survived, the whole family. We don't joke about that."

At a news conference on Wednesday, Winnipeg police Chief Danny Smyth said he is disappointed by the alleged staging and fears it will promote cynicism. The incident took place the night before the start of Passover, a significant Jewish holiday.

"I am disappointed and frankly angry that this family has used hate and racism in such a disingenuous way," Smyth said.

Against beliefs to stage crime

Maxim Berent said it would go against everything his family believes in to make up something like this.

"We didn't do it. We had no reason to do it," he said, speaking alongside his mother. "This is not good for our Jewish community, this is not good for us."

Oxana Berent, who owns the BerMax Caffé, said she would never invent a story about an anti-Semitic crime, given that her grandmother's family died in the Holocaust. (Gary Solilak/CBC)

Oxana said she was alone in the restaurant after 9 p.m. after her son Maxim and her husband left to go to Home Depot. She was busy in the kitchen preparing for Passover and as she walked through a doorway leading from the kitchen to a corridor, somebody grabbed her and she fainted.

The next thing she remembers is waking up in an ambulance. She said she knows she was assaulted because she had marks on her skin, her clothes were ripped, and her hand hurt.

"I'm telling you right now, I'm very, very afraid to go home, because I don't know what's going to happen," she said.

An anti-Semitic attack — originally called "the most brazen" the city had seen — was staged by the three owners of the restaurant that reported it, Winnipeg police say. 3:20

Oxana said she spent 11 hours in a police interrogation room on Tuesday, and when she asked why they suspected the family lied about the incident, they simply said that pieces of their story didn't fit together.

"A lot of the things that they said, it doesn't make sense," said Maxim. "You know it's very puzzling. And [the police] have to do something. OK. They're being pushed by the city to do something."

Oxana and Maxim acknowledge that their restaurant has struggled and they had attempted to sell it. In order to pay off loans used to start the business, the family also put their home in the Rural Municipality of Petersfield up for sale. They deny this could have motivated them to stage the attack and vandalism, stating that insurance for the damage would not pay very much.

A crowd-funding campaign launched to support the family was shut down after news about the charges against the family broke. A vigil planned for Thursday night in response to the incident has been cancelled.