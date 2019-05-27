Defence lawyers for couple accused of staging anti-Semitic attack withdraw from case

Two of the three family members accused of fabricating an anti-Semitic attack at their Winnipeg café are looking for new legal representation after the lawyers representing them withdrew from their case Thursday.

James Lowry, who was defence counsel for Alexander Berent, and Martin Glazer, who was representing Oxana Berent, are no longer defending the two after a "breakdown in the solicitor-client relationship," Crown prosecutor Mike Himmelman told the court.

Alexander and Oxana, along with their son, Maxim, were arrested and charged with public mischief in April 2019.

Winnipeg police allege the Berents vandalized their business and sprayed the café with anti-Semitic graffiti on April 18, 2019, then falsely claimed they were victims of a hate crime.

Police also accused them of falsely claiming Oxana Berent had been assaulted by an intruder during the incident.

All three have denied the allegations.

In court Thursday, Himmelman said he was concerned about how long it is taking to set dates for a trial. He said he expects the trial could take several weeks given how much evidence is involved.

"Each day that passes is another loss of time to have this matter dealt with," he told provincial court Judge Robert Heinrichs.

Oxana and Maxim Berent are seen outside BerMax Caffe and Bistro on Corydon Avenue in this April 2019 photo. (Lyzaville Sale/CBC)

During Thursday's hearing, the court also heard that the Berents have been commuting back and forth between California and Winnipeg.

"This heightens the Crown's concerns," Himmelman said.

Both Alexander and Oxana Berent were in court for the hearing, with Alexander using a Russian interpreter.

Maxim Berent was not present, but is being represented by lawyer Phillip Cramer.

The case was set over to Jan. 30 for a progress update.