Defence lawyer says anti-Semitic attack at Winnipeg restaurant was not a hoax

A lawyer for one of three family members accused of staging an anti-Semitic attack at their Winnipeg cafe says the hate crime was no hoax.

Martin Glazer says his client, Oxana Berent, denies the charge against her and is not pleased with the allegation.

Berent, her husband Alexander Berent, and the couple's son, Maxim Berent, are each charged with public mischief.

Last month, BerMax Caffé and Bistro was vandalized and spray-painted with anti-Semitic graffiti.

Winnipeg police investigated and announced six days later that they were charging the family with staging the crime.

Glazer appeared briefly in court and set the case over to the end of June.

Alexander and Maxim Berent have not yet retained lawyers, Glazer told the court Wednesday.