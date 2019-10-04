Woman dead after being hit by truck in Berens River: RCMP

RCMP are investigating after a woman was hit by a truck and killed in Berens River, Man., on Thursday morning.

Mounties received a call around 9:30 a.m. that two people were walking on the street in the community and the caller was worried about their safety.

When the officers arrived, Berens River nursing station staff were already there, working to revive a woman who had been struck by a truck.

The 29-year-old from Berens River was pronounced dead on the scene.

It's believed a 62-year-old man was driving a truck and was turning at an intersection when he hit the woman. The driver stayed at the scene.

The woman was originally walking with a man, RCMP said, but he got a ride with someone while she continued to walk.

An autopsy is being scheduled and officers are investigating.

No charges have been laid at this time.