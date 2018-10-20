Berens River man charged with manslaughter after victim of June assault dies

A Berens River man has been charged in connection with the death of a woman who was seriously assaulted in the Manitoba community over the summer and died in hospital late last month.

Police were called to a home in Berens River, about 275 kilometres north of Winnipeg, on the afternoon of June 22, where they found a 57-year-old woman with serious injuries following an assault.

The woman was rushed to hospital in Winnipeg in serious condition, where she died Sept. 26.

A 22-year-old man, who was already in custody, was charged with manslaughter Oct. 19.

More from CBC Manitoba:

