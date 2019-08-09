In eastern Manitoba, a river offers otters, rapids and solitude

On an average Manitoba river trip, you might consider yourself lucky to see a river otter.

The Berens River is no average wilderness waterway. This relatively pristine ribbon of whitewater, which snakes its way across hundreds of kilometres of Treaty 5 territory in eastern Manitoba, may be one of the easiest places in the province to make multiple otter sightings — even if it's far from the easiest place to visit.

Over the course of an eight-day trip across a 160-kilometre stretch of the Berens in July, no fewer than seven river otters were generous enough to make their presence known to a pair of paddlers from Winnipeg.

Three scurried along a steep cliff face one afternoon before sliding into the river with an almost unearthly agility. Another three chattered away at us from the edge of a marsh one morning over breakfast.

The final specimen, almost as large as a harbour seal, took the unusual step of slowly and conspicuously swimming past our campsite to eyeball up a pair of awkward, spellbound humans.

To an otter fan, it was a magical wildlife-watching moment among a series of similarly memorable episodes on the Berens.

Those same eight days on the Berens yielded three separate sightings of black bears — all from safe vantage points on the river — one long glimpse of a moose, a few fleeting moments with a fisher and most remarkably, a chance to watch two fuzzy lynx kittens cower at the edge of a point.

Add in dozens of a bald eagles and painted turtles, a few kingfishers, golden eagles and other woodland birds, and the Berens ranks as a life-list sort of wildlife-watching destination — if you manage to make it there.

East Side road allows easier egress

From its source in northwestern Ontario, the Berens descends dozens of rapids and waterfalls until it meets Lake Winnipeg at Berens River First Nation.

Although the river has been used for water transport for millennia, only recently has it become more accessible to recreational paddlers.

To reach the most popular put-in at Night Owl Lake, a few kilometres west of Little Grand Rapids, you have to charter a floatplane from Bissett-based Blue Water Aviation or another carrier. To leave the river, however, you can simply drive away from Berens River First Nation, thanks to the extension of the East Side Lake Winnipeg road in 2017.

The construction of this road has eliminated the need to wait for a barge ride along Lake Winnipeg or brave the waters of the northern basin on the immense and unpredictable lake.

While the province doesn't track the number of paddlers on the river — it's located outside the boundaries of any provincial park and requires no fees to visit — the well-worn state of its portage trails and campsites suggest no fewer than dozens of paddlers visit every season.

That however, is only a fraction of the hundreds of canoeists and kayakers who visit Nopiming Provincial Park's road-accessible Manigotagan River every summer or the more spectacular Bloodvein River in Atikaki Provincial Wilderness Park.

The Berens is comparable to the Bloodvein in terms of solitude, though it's located further north and is more expensive to reach. The going rate for a single-Otter flight from Bissett this summer was $2,100, not including a car shuttle to Berens River First Nation.

Raging torrent, tiny trickle

In the weeks following the spring snowmelt, many of the rapids on the Berens River are reputed to be raging torrents. This July, the water was low and some of the drops chronicled in Hap Wilson's paddling bible, Wilderness Rivers of Manitoba, were barely discernible from the rest of the river's flow.

Crevices divide the granite at the edge of a popular island campsite downstream of Whiteman Falls on the Berens River. (Jef Rempel/CBC)

Like the Bloodvein and Manigotagan, the Berens is a pool-and-drop river, meaning it's kind of like a series of narrow lakes separated by rapids and small waterfalls.

Almost all the rapids can be lined or portaged, allowing paddlers of all skill levels to descend the river. But it's still compulsory to have wilderness-camping experience; there are no communities on the Berens between Little Grand Rapids and Lake Winnipeg. Run into trouble along this river and you are on your own.

If you make the trip, don't miss the pictographs in the canyon above Big Moose Falls, a stunning rockfall in Flour Channel and the campsites below Whiteman Falls and Beaver Dam Falls.

And keep your eyes open for wildlife at all times. With any sort of luck, the otters will come to see you.