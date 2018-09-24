Berens River man found lying on road dies in Winnipeg hospital

A 53-year-old is dead and RCMP are investigating after he was found lying on a road with serious injuries in Berens River, Man., on Sept. 16.

The man was found by community members and appeared to have been assaulted, an RCMP news release says.

He was taken to the local nursing station with life-threatening injuries and later transported to a Winnipeg hospital in critical condition.

He died in hospital on Saturday.

His death is now being investigated as a homicide by the RCMP's major crimes unit.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Berens River RCMP at 204-669-3268 or call Manitoba Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477. You can also submit a secure tip online at www.manitobacrimestoppers.com or text "TIPMAN" plus your message to CRIMES (274637).