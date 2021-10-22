3 dead, baby in critical condition after head-on crash near Berens River First Nation
6 people were injured, including 3 young children taken to hospital, Manitoba RCMP say
Three adults are dead and six other people — including three young children — are seriously injured after a head-on crash near Berens River First Nation on Thursday afternoon, Manitoba RCMP say.
Mounties responded to the crash between an SUV and a minivan on Rice River Road, just south of the First Nation, around 4:10 p.m., police said in a Friday news release.
Each vehicle had three adults and two children inside, all from the First Nation, the release said.
A 26-year-old woman who was riding in the SUV and the 25-year-old male driver of the minivan were pronounced dead at the scene.
A 68-year-old woman who was also in the minivan was taken to the nursing station, where she too was pronounced dead, RCMP said.
Three more adults — a 27-year-old man and two women, ages 28 and 22 — and three young children are in hospital with serious injuries.
One of the children, a three-month-old, is in critical condition, the release said.
The preliminary investigation suggests some of the people in the vehicles weren't wearing seatbelts, police said.
Berens River RCMP, along with a forensic collision reconstructionist and the criminal collision investigation team, are investigating.
The First Nation is located on the eastern shore of Lake Winnipeg, about 275 kilometres north of Winnipeg.
Corrections
- An earlier version of this story said five people were injured in the crash. In fact, six people were injured.Oct 22, 2021 1:54 PM CT