3 dead, baby in critical condition after head-on crash near Berens River First Nation

Three adults are dead and six other people — including three young children — are seriously injured after a head-on crash near Berens River First Nation on Thursday afternoon, Manitoba RCMP say.

Mounties responded to the crash between an SUV and a minivan on Rice River Road, just south of the First Nation, around 4:10 p.m., police said in a Friday news release.

Each vehicle had three adults and two children inside, all from the First Nation, the release said.

A 26-year-old woman who was riding in the SUV and the 25-year-old male driver of the minivan were pronounced dead at the scene.

A 68-year-old woman who was also in the minivan was taken to the nursing station, where she too was pronounced dead, RCMP said.

Three more adults — a 27-year-old man and two women, ages 28 and 22 — and three young children are in hospital with serious injuries.

One of the children, a three-month-old, is in critical condition, the release said.

The preliminary investigation suggests some of the people in the vehicles weren't wearing seatbelts, police said.

Berens River RCMP, along with a forensic collision reconstructionist and the criminal collision investigation team, are investigating.

The First Nation is located on the eastern shore of Lake Winnipeg, about 275 kilometres north of Winnipeg.