Family, friends urge people to keep eye out for missing man

Another Winnipeg family is desperately trying to find a missing loved one and asking the public for help.

Ben Sveinson, 25, was reported missing on July 1, just after noon, according to RCMP Sgt. Paul Manaigre.

Family last saw him at his home in Rosser, Man., on the night of June 30, RCMP said. He was wearing a baseball cap, t-shirt and black shorts at the time.

Many of Sveinson's former teammates from his junior hockey days have been posting pleas on social media for help finding him. (WInnipeg Blues)

Sveinson is six feet tall, weighs 200 pounds and has brown eyes and short, brown hair.

Many of Sveinson's relatives and friends have posted photos of him and his car on their Facebook pages.

The vehicle is a 1999 Silver Toyota Solara with the licence plate HUX 323.

Wanda Sveinson is urging anyone who sees her nephew to message her or call the Winnipeg Police Service's missing persons line at 204-986-6250.

RCMP are also asking anyone with information to contact the Stonewall detachment at 204-467-5015 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

A search is also underway for Winnipeg man Danny Kidane, who was last seen in the campground at Dauphin's Countryfest around 3 p.m. Saturday.

Festival officials displayed a photo of Kidane, 24, on the main stage Sunday night, asking everyone to keep their eyes peeled for him.

The search continued Monday morning as thousands of campers packed up to leave the annual festival.

RCMP have sealed off parts of a creek on the festival grounds that's a hot spot for people wanting to cool down.

Kidane's brother, Haben Kidane, told CBC News that searchers have also started looking in Riding Mountain National Park. Its entrance is close to the Countryfest grounds.