'Complete devastation': Family still reeling 1 year after teen killed in hit-and-run

For the past 365 days, there hasn't been a moment when John Harris has forgotten the day his son, a promising musician and heart and soul of his family was taken from him.

"I relive it so many times … we received the knock on the door from the police, the RCMP, [informing] us that Ben had been killed," said Harris. "[I remember] the loss and complete devastation."

On Aug. 10, 2018, 15-year-old Ben Harris and a friend were riding their bikes on the shoulder of Donald Road near Highway 9 in Lockport, Man., on the way to another friend's house. Ben and his friend were in the direct line of fire, as a stolen car with an alleged impaired driver barrelled toward them.

Harris pushed his friend out of the way, taking the full impact of the vehicle which launched him into a nearby ditch.

"[He] pushed the other boy out [of] the way. The other boy lived and he was killed," said John Harris.

Police charged Justin Joseph Little, 29, from Calgary, with 14 offences in connection to the hit-and-run, including impaired driving causing death, dangerous operation of a vehicle causing death and failing to remain at the scene.

Ben's father, John Harris, holds a photo of them together. (Jeff Stapleton/CBC)

That night, as helicopters circled and RCMP began arriving on the scene in the RM of St. Andrews, Brenda and John Harris were woken from their sleep.

"I said to my wife it sounds like there is a war going on, I'd never seen anything like it," he said.

But now it's been a full year and as time continues to pass, the pain remains as visceral as ever.

"There really isn't anything you can do to make it feel better at this point, this is outside the realm of normal human experience," Harris said.

Ben Harris, far left, on vacation with his family. He was killed in a hit-and-run in Lockport, Man., on Aug. 10, 2018. (Submitted by Stephanie Harris)

The rest of the Harris family — mom Brenda and Ben's two sisters, Stephanie and Hannah — have had their lives turned upside-down since the accident.

"It's been terrible, we're very close family, we do a lot of family holidays together. We have a lot of wonderful memories together and [now they just hurt]," John said.

The death has forced the family into the justice system, where they've struggled to find the necessary help to get answers to how and why it all happened.

'It has been despicable'

The accused had run-ins with police in Manitoba and Alberta. At the time of his arrest, he was facing several outstanding charges, including a break and enter, two counts of theft of a motor vehicle and three counts of mischief to property over $5,000. In June 2018, he was also charged with three counts of breaking and entering and three counts of failing to comply with conditions.

In Alberta, Little was convicted for crimes related to drugs, violence and being in possession of stolen vehicles. Court records in Calgary show in a three-year span, he was arrested and charged at least five times. He was also convicted of domestic assault and assault causing bodily harm.

The scene of the crash on the night of Aug. 10, 2018, when Ben Harris was killed. The driver has been charged with several offences. (Submitted by Brent Polson)

Harris said a suspect like Little should never have been out on the streets, because he was in breach of his bail conditions, and had no fixed address.

"We've asked the Crown prosecutor many times, starting on the day after this happened, we reached out to the minister of justice and we've yet to receive any answers," he said.

The family has been in touch with victim services, to whom they have reiterated their concerns, but Harris said no answers of substance were provided.

"[The] ongoing treatment by the justice system, it has been despicable and it is hurting my family," he said.

Most recently, they've tried to organize a meeting with the Crown prosecutor, but have yet to receive a response.

"We've had a real insight as to how the justice system works and we had no idea how incredibly disorganized it is. It's really broken," said Harris.

The ordeal has left Harris feeling a lack of confidence about how trial proceedings may go.

A memorial was set up at the site of the collision where Ben Harris was killed. (Jeff Stapleton/CBC)

The size of the courtroom is another problem for the Harris family, who had more than 60 family and friends of Ben show up to a bail hearing in January. The courtroom where the trial is set to take place only seats 49 people.

The Crown responded to CBC News saying "cases are normally heard in the jurisdiction where the alleged offence occurred. Since this is an ongoing matter before the courts, were are unable to comment further."

The trial is set to start on Feb 12, 2020, and will run for approximately one month, according to Manitoba Justice.

'Incredible talent'

Ben would have been starting his final year of high school at Lord Selkirk Regional Comprehensive Secondary School this fall, and from there, his father John believes he would have embarked on a musical career.

Ben Harris died in a hit-and-run near Lockport, Man., on Friday. His dad said he loved to play guitar, and spent hours everyday practicing. 0:37

Ben grew up being a musician, and often told his father that was the line of career he'd pursue, hoping to make it big as a electric guitarist.

"He was going to be a musician, a guitar player and all I can say is, you know, the most talented person I have met in my life," said John.

John and Ben Harris pose for a photo. (Supplied by the Harris family)

His music and the way he carried himself drove people to want to be friends with Ben. At his funeral, close to 1,000 people showed up to pay their respects.

The younger Harris stood at five-foot-11 and weighed 30 pounds more than his father, and while he was a teenager — he acted like anything but.

"He's been characterized as, you know, a 15-year-old boy … but [he] was a young man, and he's very mature for his age," his father said.

Harris doesn't remember Ben just as a teenage son, but as a friend to everyone in the household who was beloved by everyone.

"You don't realize what a big part of your life your children are until you lose them."

Continuing his legacy

The family has launched a scholarship in Ben's name, called Ben's Guitar award, which will be presented to someone who shares the same kind of love for music.

Multiple friends have received similar tattoos to honour the legacy of Ben Harris, a promising musician who was killed in a hit-and-run. (Supplied by Harris family) A friend of Ben Harris tattooed his face across her body to remember him. (Supplied by Harris family)

"He was so young, we don't want him to be forgotten because we knew he would have gone on to great things," Harris said.

They are trying to raise an initial funding of $25,000, which would be enough to keep the scholarship running for the foreseeable future.

As his family honours him by looking to fund people with a shared musical love, friends are etching Ben's name across their bodies to remember him.

"I know there's many kids that I'm aware of actually [who] have tattooed themselves with Ben's name and the date and a guitar picture … I've seen quite a few of these."

Harris said everyone from the local school district, their church, the RCMP and community organizations like Mothers Against Drunk Driving have come together to help the family in their time of need.

"We're a tight family and you know we stay together as a family and there's lots of discussion and the community has been very generous and supportive," he said.

The family will be holding a brief roadside memorial service Saturday in the spot where Ben was hit, on the east side of Main Street near Donald Road in the RM of St. Andrews.