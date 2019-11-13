Calgary meth user 'truly very sorry' he killed Manitoba teenager in hit and run

Members of Ben Harris's family got up and left a courtroom Thursday as the man who killed the teen while high on meth and driving a stolen truck prepared to apologize for what he'd done.

"I do realize that nobody really wants to hear me speak right now, but all I want to say is that I'm truly very sorry about what happened," said Justin Joseph Little, who hit the 15-year-old and his friend just minutes before they would have arrived at Harris's home on their bikes.

Little is being sentenced for impaired driving causing death, operating a motor vehicle causing harm, operating a stolen vehicle, and two counts of failing to stop where a person has been injured.

He pleaded guilty in November and Thursday was the second day of his sentencing hearing, which is expected to last three days in a provincial court in Winnipeg.

Little hit Harris and his friend in St. Andrews, Man., just north of Winnipeg, on Aug. 10, 2018, as the two boys biked to Harris's home for a sleepover. The friend was hit and knocked into a ditch but lived.

Little has suffered abuse and neglect and struggled with addictions, his defence attorney told court Thursday.

Evan Roitenberg argued Little should serve 4½ years, including time for crimes committed before the crash. Little also pleaded guilty to mischief under $5,000 for a June 2018 break-in in Stonewall, Man.

With credit for time already served, Little would spend two years behind bars if Judge Sid Lerner accepts Roitenberg's recommendation.

Crown attorney Manoja Moorthy asked the judge Wednesday for a seven-year sentence.

With credit for time already served, Little would spend just under five years behind bars if the judge accepts Moorthy's recommendation.

Harris's father, John, said outside court Thursday that if Little were truly sorry, he'd accept the seven-year sentence.

John and Ben Harris pose for a photo. (Supplied by the Harris family)

Harris's family members spoke out while Roitenberg detailed Little's history in Child Family Services care in Alberta, sexual and physical abuse, neglect and ongoing addictions on Thursday, prompting the judge to warn them they would be removed if they didn't quiet down.

"I'm not here to defend what Justin did, but to give him a voice so that your honour understands what gave rise to that moment of time in his life," Roitenberg said.

Roitenberg told the court Little seemed to be doing better when he met his partner and had a son, but relapsed when the relationship failed and Little's partner left him, taking his son.

"That was a huge trigger into relapse," Roitenberg told the court.

On the day of the hit and run, Little got high and decided to drive back to Alberta to see his son. That's when he hit Harris and his friend, the defence lawyer said.

Roitenberg summarized letters from Little's mother, father, aunt and grandmother documenting his work to make amends, including participating in drug and alcohol treatment, meeting with priests and taking part in counselling.

Roitenberg said he hopes the judge will show mercy to Little so he can seek further treatment in prison and lead a healthy life.

"He needs better pillars on which to rely so when life throws him a curve ball, he doesn't relapse."

Harris's family is expected to speak at Candace House, a space created for victims of crime, following comments from Crown attorney Manoja Moorthy in response to the defence sentencing arguments.