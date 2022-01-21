Missing woman from Belmont, Man., found safe: RCMP

Manitoba RCMP say a missing woman last heard from on Thursday has been found safe.

The 53-year-old had last spoken with her family by phone over the noon hour Thursday, Mounties said. At that point, she was at home in Belmont, about 50 kilometres southeast of Brandon.

On Friday, RCMP said the woman had been found safe.

CBC News has removed the photo and name of the woman to protect her identity.

More from CBC Manitoba: