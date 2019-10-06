Regal real estate: $1M castle for sale in Morden

Calling all royal wannabes! A castle in rural Manitoba is up for sale with a $1 million price tag.

Bella's Castle, a 117-year-old stone mansion in Morden, Man. is being sold by its owner, Lili Krushel.

She told CBC's Nadia Kidwai on Weekend Morning Sunday that her family is selling the castle— which serves as a bed and breakfast, restaurant and wedding venue — because they don't have the time to commit to the growing business.

"We just opened the tea room in the second year and this year we started the weddings. We just had one wedding yesterday," Krushel said. "It's just growing so much that I feel like it's taking away time from my family, so that's kind of the reason why we're selling it."

Krushel said her mother was the reason the family purchased the mansion in the first place.

"My mother really loves collecting antiques— usually it's on a smaller scale —but when we moved to Morden she really fell in love with this house," she explained.

The castle serves as a bed and breakfast, restaurant and wedding venue. (Bella's Castle/Facebook)

Originally the plan was to live in the house, but it was too big for Krushel and her mother. They started renting out rooms as a bed and breakfast and their business skyrocketed from there.

She said they've had their fair share of international visitors.

"They are from all over the world, actually. We have a world map on the wall and every continent has been pinned," Krushel said.

Her family bought the building three years ago for $500,000 and put the same amount into renovations, so they're hoping to make that money back. They're selling the business privately, along with the property, including furniture.

The 4,000 square feet castle has five rooms and a wraparound porch and is situated on a 31,000 square foot lot.

The castle was built in 1902 for a lawyer named Harry Black. He was the son of the famous Reverend John Black, the first Presbyterian pastor of the Red River Settlement in 1851.

Although Krushel is busy with her family and another full-time job, she said the castle has been an important part of her life.

"I'm going to miss it tremendously," Krushel said. "I hope I can help the new owner to transition and maybe I can still help out here and there."