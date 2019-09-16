Bell MTS Place skywalk re-opens
Skywalk connecting Portage Place to Cityplace was closed all summer for renovation
After a summer of of renovations, the section of Bell MTS Place skywalk connecting Portage Place and Cityplace has re-opened.
New features include durable Reazzo flooring and LED lighting that makes for a brighter space.
A services desk has also been placed at the southwest entrance of the Scotiabank Premium Suite Concourse to provide customer service during event entry, though it will primarily support people who need help with mobile ticketing.
People needing in-person ticketing service can visit the Bell MTS Place Box Office at the corner of Portage and Donald. Box office hours can be found at BellMTSPlace.ca/FANGUIDE.
The skywalk renovations are part of True North Sports + Entertainment's multi-year venue improvement plan and represent an ongoing commitment to reinvest in the company's facilities.
Work will continue over the coming weeks on the finishing touches. In a press release, True North thanked the public for its patience in finding alternate routes outside the skywalk during renovations.
