Bell MTS Place becoming Jurassic Park for Raptors viewing party in Winnipeg

Winnipeg will get its own version of Jurassic Park for Game 6 of the NBA finals on Thursday night when the Toronto Raptors try to finish off the Golden State Warriors and bring the championship north of the border for the first time.

The Raptors hold a 3-2 advantage in the seven-game series.

Bell MTS Place will host a viewing party dubbed Jurassic Park 204, following the lead of other Canadian cities including Montreal. The seats in the lower bowl will be open, with free admission.

Doors will open at 7 p.m. on Thursday, with the game scheduled to start at 8 p.m.

If the series goes to Game 7, the arena will open its doors again on Sunday June 16, at 6 p.m., for a 7 p.m. start time.

The arena will have bins to collect donations for Winnipeg Harvest.