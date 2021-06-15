Winnipeg Jets' home arena to be renamed Canada Life Centre

The arena that hosts Winnipeg Jets and Manitoba Moose games will have a new name starting on Canada Day, when Bell MTS Place becomes Canada Life Centre.

True North Sports & Entertainment has signed a 10-year sponsorship agreement with Canada Life, a subsidiary of Great-West Lifeco.

The deal includes venue naming rights, signage, scoreboard logos, centre ice logos, venue media backdrops, web and social media platforms and venue operations signs.

Although the deal goes into effect July 1, True North said in a statement that it would take until September to change all the signs.

The arena opened in 2004 as the MTS Centre, and was renamed Bell MTS Place in 2017 after Bell bought Manitoba Telecom Services.

In a separate statement on Monday, True North announced it had signed a five-year deal with Bell MTS to provide telecommunications services for the 2021-26 seasons. As part of the deal, the Bell logo will remain on the Winnipeg Jets' helmets for the next five seasons.

Great-West Lifeco has operated in Winnipeg for more than 130 years and employs more than 11,600 people, 3,300 of them in Winnipeg.

Great-West Lifeco consolidated its three Canadian life insurance companies and rebranded as Canada Life in 2019.