Outages hit Bell MTS TV, internet customers in parts of Manitoba
Technical teams working to resolve issue, which may also prevent customers from reaching company: Bell MTS
People who use Bell MTS for TV and internet are experiencing outages for those services in parts of Manitoba, including Winnipeg, the company says.
People affected by the issue may also have difficulty reaching the telecom company, spokesperson Andrew Parkinson said in an emailed statement Monday afternoon.
The company is investigating the cause of the outage and will provide more information when they have it, Parkinson said.
Bell MTS apologizes for the inconvenience and thanks customers for their patience, the spokesperson said.
Customers in parts of Manitoba including Winnipeg may be experiencing an interruption with their Internet and TV services and may have difficulty reaching us at this time. Our technical teams are working to resolve the issue and we apologize for the inconvenience.—@Bell_MTSHelps
