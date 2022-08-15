Skip to Main ContentAccessibility Help
Manitoba

Outages hit Bell MTS TV, internet customers in parts of Manitoba

People who use Bell MTS for TV and internet are experiencing outages for those services in parts of Manitoba, including Winnipeg, the company says.

Technical teams working to resolve issue, which may also prevent customers from reaching company: Bell MTS

CBC News ·
Bell MTS says its technical teams are working to resolve the issue and apologized for the inconvenience. (Vaughn Joseph/Shutterstock)

People who use Bell MTS for TV and internet are experiencing outages for those services in parts of Manitoba, including Winnipeg, the company says.

People affected by the issue may also have difficulty reaching the telecom company, spokesperson Andrew Parkinson said in an emailed statement Monday afternoon.

The company is investigating the cause of the outage and will provide more information when they have it, Parkinson said.

Bell MTS apologizes for the inconvenience and thanks customers for their patience, the spokesperson said.

More from CBC Manitoba:

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
Corrections and clarifications|Submit a news tip|

Comments

To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.

By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.

Become a CBC Member

Join the conversation  Create account

Already have an account?

now