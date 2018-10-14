Bell tolls for Bell MTS wireless

Bell Mobility is beginning to phase out Bell MTS wireless service in Manitoba.

Bell MTS spokesperson Andrew Parkinson told CBC News Sunday when a Bell MTS wireless customer upgrades their device, they will now be moved over to a Bell Mobility plan.

He didn't say when the changes went into effect.

Parkinson said the change only affects wireless service and there are no changes to other Bell MTS brands, such as home phones, internet and TV.

That means the name of Bell MTS Place will not change, he added.

Parkinson said customers will continue to be able to bundle their Bell MTS residential services with Bell Mobility wireless.

Bell officially took over Manitoba Telecom Services in March 2017.

The $3.9-billion deal saw Bell pick up approximately 710,000 wireless, internet and internet protocol TV customers in Manitoba.

At the time, Bell MTS said it would maintain current MTS wireless price plans for at least 12 months.

