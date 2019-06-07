Manitoba government signs new group contract for wireless services with Bell MTS

Bell MTS has won a contract to provide mobile wireless services for the Manitoba government and other public-sector organizations for up to five years.

The deal will save up $19 million over that time period, Finance Minister Scott Fielding said in a Friday news release .

Under the terms negotiated by the government, each public-sector organization will enter into its own contract with Bell MTS for services including wireless data devices, smartphones, voice and data services, mobile broadband for first responders, and other services.

Organizations covered under the new terms include the Winnipeg Regional Health Authority, Manitoba Hydro, Manitoba Liquor and Lotteries Corporation and Manitoba Public Insurance Corporation.