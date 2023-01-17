Winnipeg organizations get funding boost for mental health programs

Two Winnipeg community organizations are getting a boost to help support their mental health services.

A $100,000 bump from Bell Canada's Bell Let's Talk diversity fund will help Mount Carmel Clinic, a community health agency on Main Street, introduce an Indigenous cultural connector.

"As we reach out to build more ceremony into our programs, to bring more healing to our community, to bring more cultural supports, this role is going to allow us to connect that throughout the agency and spread it throughout the community," executive director Bobbette Shoffner said at a news conference Tuesday.

"So not only Mount Carmel Clinic community members will benefit from this, but the further community members as well."

Community organization Ndinawemaaganag Endaawaad on Flora Avennue is also among the recipients of this year's grants.

The telecom giant said in a news release it's doling out $1.1 million to a total of 11 organizations in Canada working to reduce stigma around mental illness and increase access to culturally informed mental health and well-being support for Black, Indigenous and people of colour communities.

The news comes a few weeks after Bell announced it was overhauling its charitable initiative that supports mental health, replacing a program that saw the company donate five cents every time Canadians used the hashtag BellLetsTalk with a lump-sum donation of $10 million.

The Bell Let's Talk initiative, which started in 2010, was at first a marketing win for Bell, but in recent years, the popularity of the hashtag has also attracted some unwanted scrutiny to the company.

The diversity fund has given out $4.45 million in grants to 39 organizations since it launched in 2020, Bell's news release said.

This year's grant recipients include AGIR: Action lesbienne, gai, bisexuelle, trans et queer (LGBTQ) avec les immigrantEs et les réfugiéEs; Canadian Centre for Victims of Armed Conflicts; Foxe Basin North Kivalliq Sapujiyiit/Guardians of the Sea Society; Ionkwahronkha'onhatie; Kehewin Native Dance Theatre; Mshkikii Gamik Medicine Lodge at Health Sciences North; the Refugee Centre; VIBE Arts; and the Woodstock First Nation Health Centre.