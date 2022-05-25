Frank talk about being Asian explores diversity, exposes stereotypes

Who gets to be Asian? And what does being Asian really mean?

It all depends upon whom you ask — and to mark Asian Heritage Month, CBC Manitoba did just that.

CBC reporter Joanne Roberts gathered together five Manitobans from five Asian communities (including her own) in a sunlit studio near downtown Winnipeg.

Together, they compared notes on everything from culture to cultural appropriation to cultural stereotypes in a special CBC Manitoba series: Being Asian. Competing truths.

'I have never been stereotyped' Duration 5:25 CBC reporter Joanne Roberts and five other Asian Manitobans give differing perspectives on being stereotyped.

'It's OK for non-Asian people to wear traditional Asian clothing' Duration 3:31 CBC reporter Joanne Roberts and five other Asian Manitobans give differing perspectives on cultural appropriation.

'I am good at math' Duration 4:43 CBC reporter Joanne Roberts and five other Asian Manitobans take on a common Asian stereotype.

'Other people know that I'm Asian' Duration 3:49 CBC reporter Joanne Roberts and five other Asian Manitobans talk about how others see them versus who they really are.