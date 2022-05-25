Frank talk about being Asian explores diversity, exposes stereotypes
CBC reporter Joanne Roberts gathered five Manitobans from five Asian communities (including her own) in a Winnipeg studio. Together, they compared notes on everything from cultural appropriation to stereotypes in a special CBC Manitoba series; Being Asian. Competing Truths.
Celebrate differences, culture of Asian Manitobans with Being Asian: Competing truths
Who gets to be Asian? And what does being Asian really mean?
It all depends upon whom you ask — and to mark Asian Heritage Month, CBC Manitoba did just that.
CBC reporter Joanne Roberts gathered together five Manitobans from five Asian communities (including her own) in a sunlit studio near downtown Winnipeg.
Together, they compared notes on everything from culture to cultural appropriation to cultural stereotypes in a special CBC Manitoba series: Being Asian. Competing truths.