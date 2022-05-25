Skip to Main ContentAccessibility Help
Manitoba·Video

Frank talk about being Asian explores diversity, exposes stereotypes

CBC reporter Joanne Roberts gathered five Manitobans from five Asian communities (including her own) in a Winnipeg studio. Together, they compared notes on everything from cultural appropriation to stereotypes in a special CBC Manitoba series; Being Asian. Competing Truths.

Celebrate differences, culture of Asian Manitobans with Being Asian: Competing truths

CBC News ·
From left to right, Anupam Sharma, Katrina Martin, Jié Yang, Shakila Rahimian and Art Miki compare truths about their cultures to celebrate Asian Heritage Month. (Jeff Stapleton/CBC)

Who gets to be Asian? And what does being Asian really mean?

It all depends upon whom you ask — and to mark Asian Heritage Month, CBC Manitoba did just that.

CBC reporter Joanne Roberts gathered together five Manitobans from five Asian communities (including her own) in a sunlit studio near downtown Winnipeg.

Together, they compared notes on everything from culture to cultural appropriation to cultural stereotypes in a special CBC Manitoba series: Being Asian. Competing truths.

'I have never been stereotyped'

2 hours ago
Duration 5:25
CBC reporter Joanne Roberts and five other Asian Manitobans give differing perspectives on being stereotyped.

'It's OK for non-Asian people to wear traditional Asian clothing'

2 hours ago
Duration 3:31
CBC reporter Joanne Roberts and five other Asian Manitobans give differing perspectives on cultural appropriation.

'I am good at math'

2 hours ago
Duration 4:43
CBC reporter Joanne Roberts and five other Asian Manitobans take on a common Asian stereotype.

'Other people know that I'm Asian'

2 hours ago
Duration 3:49
CBC reporter Joanne Roberts and five other Asian Manitobans talk about how others see them versus who they really are.

'It's OK for someone from one Asian background to portray someone from another'

2 days ago
Duration 4:13
Or is it? CBC reporter Joanne Roberts and five other Asian Manitobans give differing perspectives on cultural appropriation within a community.
