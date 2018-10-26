Suspect in beer store standoff was involved in meth-fuelled crime spree, police say

A 33-year-old man faces several charges related to a tense standoff with police at a Pembina Highway beer vendor on Thursday, as well as several other incidents earlier that day.

The standoff began after a man, armed with two knives, entered the beer vendor around 3:40 p.m. He initially locked several employees inside, but they were able to escape the building, police said.

Winnipeg Police Service negotiators attempted to talk the man down. Inside, the man started damaging property and drinking beer.

After nearly four hours at around 7:20 p.m., the standoff ended when the man tried to run from police, who fired "less-lethal" bullets at him and eventually managed to tackle him.

He was taken to hospital as a precaution and medically cleared Friday morning.

"We believe that the incident is related to the use of methamphetamine," Winnipeg police Const. Jay Murray said on Friday.

Slow-motion video shows police firing less-lethal weapons:

Winnipeg police tackle the suspect after firing 'less-lethal' bullets at the end of a standoff Thursday night. 1:47

Earlier on Thursday, police say the man was involved in several incidents involving robbery and dangerous driving.

Around 7:30 a.m., a man filled up his vehicle at a gas station on McPhillips Street near Inkster Boulevard. He then grabbed some products and demanded an employee give him money, indicating he had a weapon, police said.

He fled the gas station with the stolen items.

Then at 2:35 p.m., a man went to a restaurant on Portage Avenue near Westwood Drive. After ordering food, the man demanded an employee give him money, which he took and then fled.

Officers responding to the restaurant robbery saw a suspect driving a station wagon near Portage Avenue and Woodhaven Boulevard. They tried to pursue but broke off the chase after a short time.

A blue truck was left near the scene of the standoff, with a door open. (Travis Golby/CBC)

At 3:10 p.m., a suspect driving the same vehicle stopped in traffic on Marion Street near Tache Avenue. He pulled out a knife and carjacked a 61-year-old man, stealing his truck, police said.

Alexander Branislav Jovanovich is charged with flight from a peace officer, two counts of dangerous driving, three counts of robbery, theft under $5,000, and four counts of failing to comply with a probation order.