Community organizations, Winnipeg restaurants host pay-what-you-can Thanksgiving

A number of Winnipeg businesses teamed up with community organizations on Saturday to provide a pay-what-you-can Thanksgiving meal at The Beer Can.

Brad Chute, the co-owner of the beer garden located next to the Granite Curling Club, says there was no expectation for people who couldn't afford it to shell out any cash for the food.

"The idea is that anybody can come down and we'll give you some food. And for folks that maybe have had a tough time over COVID and maybe haven't had a chance to get to a restaurant, there'll be no expectation of payment," he said.

"People who maybe had a better year, and can maybe afford a little more, can pay whatever they think meal's worth."

Any money raised will be donated to Resource Assistance for Youth (RAY) and the West Central Women's Resource Centre, he said.

Pumpkin pie was on the menu at The Beer Can's Thanksgiving meal. (Darin Morash/CBC)

Chute, whose beer garden operated for its first season this year, says the meal is a good opportunity to celebrate the reason for the season.

"We had a good year, and the year was only good because of the community support. And so we wanted to give something back to the community that supported us. And you know, it's Thanksgiving, so we literally want to give thanks."

All of the food was donated by individuals as well as other restaurants and businesses in the West Broadway area — Hudson Bagels, Stella's Bakery and The Tallest Poppy.

Lorie English, the executive director at the West Central Women's Resource Centre, says she's glad to see people come and and enjoy food and community.

She's also glad to see support for two community-based organizations that work toward ensuring people have basic needs met every day of the year, not just on Thanksgiving.

"Both us and RAY work every single day on food insecurity issues in the city, and so any support that comes down here through through The Beer Can will go towards supporting food security in the long term," English said.

She hopes to see more collaborations between non-profits and small businesses.

"This is a great example of the magic that can happen when small business and local businesses come together with community-based organizations to serve our community as a united front," she said.

"We'd love to see more opportunities like this in the future."