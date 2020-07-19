Relocation of big swarm of bees provides community teaching moment, says apiarist

A Manitoba woman came across tens of thousands of bees in the front yard of her Headingley home on Friday, and rather than leaving or destroying the swarm, she called for help.

"I didn't realize it was bees. I just saw this big black mass in the tree. The first split second I thought, 'Oh, the tree is diseased,' and then I thought, 'No, there's no way that great big black blob is some kind of a tree disease,'" said Sally Guarino.

She called a friend who is a member of the Red River Apiarists' Association who put her in touch with a team that could help relocate the swarm.

Originally, Guarino wasn't sure she wanted to move the bees, but her friend said they could relocate somewhere where they would be difficult to move.

"I knew I didn't want them in my house or my neighbour's home," she said.

She also didn't want them to stay put on the tree because people in Headingley are spraying for mosquitoes.

John Russell is the president of the apiarists' association. He brought a group of novice apiarists to Guarino's home to learn how to relocate a swarm.

The team put a beehive nearby and introduced some of the swarm to it. Then, they left it out for a whole night and day to ensure any stragglers went inside. On Saturday night it was taken away.

Russell said it's important to have trained people move bees from temporary homes like the one in Guarino's yard and away from people.

"The risk here is people will see the swarms... and think that their pets or their children may be in danger and they'll exterminate them," Russell said.

"Sometimes, those scout bees that are looking for the permanent location will find that the office of this house or this attic or the roof of this garage would be a great place to set up and they become a nuisance and there's the risk of them being exterminated as well."

The apiarist said there are no truly wild honeybees anymore. Those that are wild have split off from large swarms and are at risk of contracting parasites and dying.

That's why it's important to relocate them somewhere safe.

Members of the Red River Apiarists' Association went out to Headingley to relocate the swarm of bees. (Submitted by Sally Guarino)

Russell said although the honeybee population is on the upswing, so much more needs to be done to protect pollinators.

"So many of our wild pollinators are in distress... because of climate change, monoculture and agriculture practice," he said.

"Pollination is incredibly important to ongoing food production and food security."

Guarino said she knows how strange it must have looked having six people in beekeeping suits in her yard.

"I thought, 'Oh gosh, it's the middle of a pandemic and we have all these people [and] from a distance it looks like they're in hazmat suits," she said.

"We were laughing because we could see all these people walking by, poking their heads around trying to see through the trees what was happening."

John Russell of the Red River Apiarists' Association explained to some neighbours why his team was relocating the swarm of bees. (Submitted by Sally Guarino)

Russell said he had the opportunity to educate a number of Guarino's neighbours, including children who live nearby, about the bees.

"We were able to do a bit of a running dialogue on how we're going to go about it, and it was a little bit of a community teaching moment which is just our organization's cup of tea," he said.

On Tuesday night after dark the bees were relocated to a canola farm near Headingley.