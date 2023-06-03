Winnipeg high school students, mayor build 20 beds for kids in need

Shaftesbury High School students teamed up with Winnipeg Mayor Scott Gillingham to build beds for kids in need on Saturday.

About 30 students participated in the bed-building event done in connection with the Winnipeg chapter of the non-profit Sleep in Heavenly Peace.

It's estimated that about 4,000 kids in the city do not have a bed, according to the charity, which has held bed building events in the city for four years and is part of an organization that started in the United States.

"After today, we'll have managed to build 750 beds and we've installed 670 of them," chapter co-president Jim Thiessen told CBC News.

Every bed built on Saturday was already spoken for and will be delivered to a family within the next week, he said.

'Making our community stronger'

The bed building event was the non-profit's first one to be organized by a high school, he said. The students volunteered alongside parents, police, teachers and the mayor.

"It's teaching these young students the importance of giving back to the community," Thiessen said.

The event helps give kids in need a sense of community, according to Grace Barker, a Grade 9 student at Shaftesbury High School.

"It's just really amazing to be out here together," she said.

Grace Barker, centre, a Grade 9 student at Shaftesbury High School, said the bed building event helped create a sense of community. (Walther Bernal/CBC)

Olivia Hill, another Shaftesbury student, said it felt good to help kids in need of a bed.

"I leave feeling like I've done something with my day. I feel happy that I've affected somebody in a positive way," she said.

Mayor Gillingham was impressed by the student volunteers.

"I'm really inspired by the number of young people that I see working here today, volunteering, showing empathy and being part of making our community stronger."

Winnipeg Mayor Scott Gillingham said he was inspired to see young people giving back to the community. (Walther Bernal/CBC)

Karen Guercio, a student advisor at Shaftesbury, said the school was excited to take part in the event.

It's an act of kindness, Guercio said, noting some children had never had a bed.

"Everybody wins."