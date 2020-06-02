Fire forces evacuations, threatens cottages north of Hecla Island

A wildfire has forced the evacuation of a number of cottages north of Hecla Island, in the vicinity of Beaver Creek Provincial Park, in Manitoba's Interlake.

The province said Monday evening that the evacuations have taken place and the fire is threatening up to 25 cottages.

A provincial spokesperson didn't immediately know how many people or buildings were affected, but said there are reports that several cottages have been destroyed.

Water bombers and other crews are actively working on the fire, but efforts are being hampered by extensive smoke, the province said.

Manitoba Hydro said some of its equipment in the area is down in the area due to the fire and crews won't be able to repair it until working conditions are safe. About 370 customers are affected, the Crown utility said in a tweet.