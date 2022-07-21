Manitoba government seeks public engagement in Park Avenue renewal project in Beausejour
Work being considered includes improved pavement surface and curbs
The Manitoba government will commission a design study this fall for improving Park Avenue in Beausejour, Infrastructure Minister Doyle Piwnuik announced Thursday morning.
The study will gather information and consult the public and other stakeholders to determine what improvements are needed to the main route through the town 50 kilometres northeast of Winnipeg.
"As I drove into the town here, I noticed the rough conditions here. So this is the way that we're going to be improving all the infrastructures throughout the province and including especially going through the major towns like Beausejour," Piwnuik said.
Some of the improvements the province is considering include pavement resurfacing and curb work on Park Avenue, which is Provincial Road (or Highway) 215 west of town, and intersection improvements at highways 44 and 302.
The study will take about a year. Construction is anticipated to start in 2025 or 2026, the minister said.
- Clear, detailed communication key to getting Manitoba's youngest vaccinated against COVID-19, experts say
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Member
Join the conversation Create account
Already have an account?