Manitoba

Manitoba government seeks public engagement in Park Avenue renewal project in Beausejour

The Manitoba Infrastructure Department will seek public and stakeholder input on the renewal of Park Avenue in Beausejour.

Work being considered includes improved pavement surface and curbs

CBC News ·
Transportation and Infrastructure Minister Doyle Piwniuk announced plans to commission a design study that will help guide the Park Avenue renewal project in Beausejour, Man. (Global News pool feed)

The Manitoba government will commission a design study this fall for improving Park Avenue in Beausejour, Infrastructure Minister Doyle Piwnuik announced Thursday morning.

The study will gather information and consult the public and other stakeholders to determine what improvements are needed to the main route through the town 50 kilometres northeast of Winnipeg.

"As I drove into the town here, I noticed the rough conditions here. So this is the way that we're going to be improving all the infrastructures throughout the province and including especially going through the major towns like Beausejour," Piwnuik said.

Some of the improvements the province is considering include pavement resurfacing and curb work on Park Avenue, which is Provincial Road (or Highway) 215 west of town, and intersection improvements at highways 44 and 302.

The study will take about a year. Construction is anticipated to start in 2025 or 2026, the minister said.

