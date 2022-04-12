4 teens held at gunpoint while playing basketball in Beausejour: RCMP

A 31-year-old man is facing numerous charges after four teenagers were threatened with a gun while playing basketball at their high school east of Winnipeg on Friday night.

Four boys and a girl, all 15 years old, were playing basketball at a high school in Beausejour when a man drove onto school property, apparently looking for people who had broken into his garage, and allegedly pointed a shotgun at them, RCMP spokesperson Sgt. Paul Manaigre said in an email on Tuesday.

The teenagers immediately left the school grounds and were picked up by their parents after police arrived.

They gave a description of the suspect and vehicle, but police didn't find him during their patrols that night.

The following day, officers identified and found the 31-year-old man from Beausejour, where he was arrested and later released.

The man has been charged with four charges each of pointing a firearm and assault with a weapon, and one charge each of careless use of a firearm, possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose and using a firearm in the commission of an offence.

The assault charges were applied because the man was in possession of a weapon and implied that force would be used, Manaigre said.



The shotgun that was used has not been found by police at this time, Manaigre said, and no injuries were reported.

There are no other suspects, and the accused is scheduled to appear in court on June 14.

