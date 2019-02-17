Skip to Main Content
Running, biking, and skating for a cause: Triathlon raises funds for Winnipeg homeless shelter

It may have been -20C, but triathletes participating in Beat the Cold at The Forks on Sunday had warmth on their minds.

$10K raised for Just a Warm Sleep program

Luke Rempel organized the Beat the Cold triathlon to raise funds for 1JustCity’s Just a Warm Sleep emergency warming centre. (Jeff Stapleton/CBC)

Beat the Cold, a triathlon in which participants complete a 5K run, 5K bike, and 5K skate on the Assiniboine River, took place Sunday, raising funds for 1JustCity's Just a Warm Sleep emergency warming centre.  
Beat the Cold, a triathlon in which participants complete a 5K run, 5K bike, and 5K skate on the Assiniboine River, took place Sunday. (Jeff Stapleton/CBC)

Race organizer Luke Rempel said most of the people participating have never done a triathlon before.

"It's really attracted quite the population of people who are out here wanting to help a good cause," Rempel said.
Triathlon winner Marc Fournier finished the triathlon in 46 minutes. (Jeff Stapleton/CBC)

The event's participants raised $10,000 for the overnight pop-up emergency centre, which gives people experiencing homelessness a warm place to sleep.

The funding allows the centre, housed at Augustine United Church in Osborne Village, to operate until the end of its season at the end of March.

"We're out here for one hour, meanwhile there's people who have to walk all night long just to stay warm and they don't have the option of going inside," Rempel said.
Ty Bargen, an event participant said he enjoyed being able to help out and be active. (Jeff Stapleton/CBC)
Triathlon winner Marc Fournier, 51, finished the triathlon in 46 minutes.
"It's great that we have places for homeless people to stay," Fournier said, who pulled into first place about halfway into the bike portion of the race.

Ty Bargen — a participant who was also sporting a frozen beard for the event — said the wind was the coldest part, but overall he enjoyed the experience. 

"It was so fun, what a unique event. It's great to be out on the river," he said. "That was the clincher for me, to be able to help out and be active."

