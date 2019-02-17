Running, biking, and skating for a cause: Triathlon raises funds for Winnipeg homeless shelter
$10K raised for Just a Warm Sleep program
It may have been –20 C, but triathletes participating in Beat the Cold at The Forks on Sunday had warmth on their minds.
Race organizer Luke Rempel said most of the people participating have never done a triathlon before.
The event's participants raised $10,000 for the overnight pop-up emergency centre, which gives people experiencing homelessness a warm place to sleep.
The funding allows the centre, housed at Augustine United Church in Osborne Village, to operate until the end of its season at the end of March.
Ty Bargen — a participant who was also sporting a frozen beard for the event — said the wind was the coldest part, but overall he enjoyed the experience.
"It was so fun, what a unique event. It's great to be out on the river," he said. "That was the clincher for me, to be able to help out and be active."
