Police search for suspects after bear spray used on Winnipeg Transit bus

Police are searching for several suspects after bear spray was used on a Winnipeg Transit bus on Sunday afternoon.

Officers responded to a reported assault on a bus near Sargent Avenue and Empress Street around 3 p.m. on Sunday, Winnipeg police Const. Claude Chancy confirmed to CBC.

The bus driver and several passengers were affected by the bear spray. They were treated by paramedics at the scene, he said.

After that, several suspects were seen going into a store on Empress Street between Sargent and Ellice avenues, according to Chancy.

Out of concern for public safety, police evacuated the business, but later learned that the suspects had left before police arrived.

No arrests have been made in connection to the incident, Chancy said, but the investigation continues.

