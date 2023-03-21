18-year-old charged after man attacked with bear spray in downtown robbery: Winnipeg police

Two teens have been arrested after a pair of unrelated robberies that both involved bear spray, Winnipeg police say.

Officers were called around 6:30 p.m. Monday with a report of an assault and robbery in the 300 block of Portage Avenue, in city's downtown. They found a 60-year-old man suffering from the effects of what was believed to be bear spray, according to a Tuesday news release.

The man said he was approached by a younger man who asked him for a cigarette, but then assaulted the victim and took his cellphone.

The 60-year-old said he was able to recover his items during the assault, but his attacker sprayed him before running away.

Cadets who spoke with the victim provided a description of the attacker to patrol officers, who spotted a suspect in the 300 block of Ellice Avenue. During a foot chase, the 18-year-old discharged bear spray at officers, Winnipeg police allege.

They used a stun gun on him and placed him under arrest. The 18-year-old was assessed at the scene by Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service members, and the officers were not injured.

The teen faces charges of robbery, assaulting a peace officer and possession of a weapon.

Teen armed with bear spray, machete robbed woman: police

A day earlier, police were called with a separate report of a robbery involving a person armed with bear spray.

Around 8:15 p.m. Sunday, officers were called with a report of a robbery on the 400 block of Pritchard Avenue, near Salter Street. Officers found a woman in her 20s who said she was robbed by a man she didn't know.

The victim said the robber demanded money, and she spotted both a machete and bear spray in his waistband.

She handed over her money, but the robber then punched her in the face, police said. He fled into a nearby residence.

A 16-year-old suspect was located by police at the residence and arrested. He faces a robbery charge and two charges of failing to comply with a release order.