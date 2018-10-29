Bear starving, punctured with quills, euthanized after efforts to save it by rescuers

The province says it was forced to euthanize a black bear cub to prevent further suffering despite best efforts by rescuers who attempted to save the animal.

The black bear cub was discovered by a family and a hunter on Sunday in Sandilands Provincial Forest. The bear was covered with porcupine quills, especially around its snout.

With no mother bear in sight, the group held the cub down to try and remove some of the quills with pliers so it could eat again, said Vern Friesen, who had been in the area hunting for deer before he stumbled upon the injured bear.

"Winter is coming and this bear is pretty small I don't think it would survive on its own," said Friesen.

"I don't think it's been fed for quite some time."

At one point the bear climbed up a tree but rescuers said it later fell out because it was so weak. (supplied by Claude Plante)

Friesen offered the bear some beef jerky and eventually the group coaxed it into a dog kennel. Conservation workers picked up the bear from a home in Richer, Man. on Monday afternoon.

A spokesperson for Manitoba Sustainable Development said the cub was examined by a veterinarian and found to be in "very poor body condition."

"The cub only weighed 9 kg and had no fat stores and little muscle mass. The cub had numerous porcupine quills on face, neck and legs. It was determined to have pneumothorax (collapsed lung), likely due to a number of quills in the chest cavity," the spokesperson said.

Surgery was ruled out because the bear was so small and weak.

"The animal was euthanized to reduce further suffering," said the department spokesperson.

Friesen and the other rescuers had hoped the bear would be rehabilitated at Black Bear Rescue Manitoba.