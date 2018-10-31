Centre's first cubs released with GPS collars

Three black bear cubs have been released back into the wilds of Manitoba — wearing GPS tracking collars.

The orphan bears, estimated to be about nine months old, are the first to have been rehabilitated at Black Bear Rescue Manitoba near Stonewall.

The provincial government tweeted out news of the release Wednesday afternoon saying "thanks to Black Bear Manitoba for raising the cubs, getting them ready for winter."

"We're extremely happy that they've gone back to the wild," said Julie Woodyer, the spokesperson for Black Bear Rescue Manitoba. "We are thrilled that they're released in a good remote location and that we're able to monitor them. We would really like to thank the minister (Rochelle Squires) for facilitating us to be able to monitor them and for our staff to be able to go out and observe the release.

"The initial data looks great and we are entirely optimistic that these cubs will do wonderfully. There were a really good heavy weight, which is key," she said.

Woodyer said the male cub, Alvin, is more than 180 pounds. The two females, Ayla and Bobbi, are more than 100 pounds each. The goal was to hit at least 80 pounds.

Last week, CBC reported the province had initially agreed to release the animals with the GPS collars, which the rescue bought for $7,000.

But the rescue said the government changed its mind about the collars when it learned the collar company would send the data to the rescue, which purchased the collars.

​Woodyer says she's grateful the province went ahead with the collars after all, saying the information will help the rescue know if their protocols for preparing the bears for fall release are working.

In an email to CBC on Oct. 28, international bear expert John Beecham attested to the safety of the collars

"In the last 40+ years I've never had a cub injured or die from having a collar. It just won't be a problem if they use common sense in collaring the cubs," Beecham wrote.

One of three black bears released by the Manitoba government this week. Rescue staff were grateful the province allowed them to come along to observe the release. (Photo courtesy Province of Manitoba)

Woodyer said it is expected the cubs will head to their dens fairly soon, but now with tracking, they will know for sure.

Black Bear Rescue Manitoba is a registered charity and run by Judy and Roger Stearns. It was born out of a 2012 controversy when the province released a cub named Makoon. He was estimated to be about five months old.

Judy Stearns helped organize a rally to protest Makoon's release, saying he was too young to survive. Manitoba did not have a centre authorized to prepare orphaned bears for the wild, however, and the bear was eventually set free.

Makoon was not wearing a collar and his fate is not known.