Ojibway classes help Winnipeg Bear Clan volunteers connect with people they serve

Winnipeg Bear Clan has begun hosting language classes to better connect with the people volunteers serve while out on the streets.

Instructor Corey Whitford hosted his second Ojibway class — which is part of the Anishinaabemowin language group — Sunday at the Bear Clan Den. His goal is "taking the language out of the classroom" so students can learn through hands-on and fun experiences.

"It feels inspiring and it feels empowering knowing that we're practicing the language, we're practicing the medicine of Anishinaabemowin."

Whitford wanted to partner with Bear Clan, he said, because there are a lot of Indigenous people in Winnipeg, and patrollers want to be able to offer a service where they can speak their language.

His goal is to help students ask simple questions they have learned in Ojibway while out on patrol.

Whitford shows how to make bannock as part of an Ojibway language lesson. (Chelsea Kemp/CBC)

The classes are also a chance to practice and speak their language with others.

Whitford learned Anishinaabemowin "in front of a wood stove growing up in Sandy Bay." His great-grandparents, grandparents, parents, aunties and uncles all spoke it at home.

Now his opportunities to speak Anishinaabemowin can be few and far between, but they are growing. These conversations, like the ones taking place at Bear Clan, are also helping grow community connections.

"It's always fun whenever you get a lot of Anishinaabemowin speakers together," he said.

Kevin Walker, interim executive director for Winnipeg Bear Clan Patrol, worked with Whitford to bring Ojibway classes to the organization.

The classes are part of an effort by the Bear Clan to become more involved with the cultural and traditional ways of the organization, Walker said.

"It's fantastic. You can see when you talk the language and people light up when they hear it," Walker said.

"If you're able to offer them something in the language whether it be water, whether it be a snack or fruit, things like that, it really makes a big difference."

Many of the students attending the classes are learning the foundations of Ojibway, he said. Making the learning accessible and fun helps it feel less intimidating.

Ojibway language instructor Corey Whiteford, left, works with Bear Clan interim executive director Kevin Walker. (Chelsea Kemp/CBC)

At his most recent language class, Whitmore helped students learn the actions and ingredients of bannock making using Ojibway words.

Whitmore teaches in a way that makes people feel comfortabl,e and people are brought together in a circle to learn, Walker said. Students can ask different questions and phrases that can then be used on the street while out on patrol.

"It works great you can communicate and engage with the community and meet them where they are at and involve, you know, we've run across a lot of elders that we can use phrases greet them or to ask them if they need help or things like that," Walker said.

"It's going to be a great experience."

Walker said Bear Clan is working on growing the language classes it offers. The organization hopes to host Cree language speakers soon as well, and is working to connect with more elders.

Whitmore's classes will be running for five or six more weeks every Sunday before patrol.

"We're looking to really get involved in the culture, bring back tradition and I think this is a good first step into that transition," Walker said.

Student Liz Nichols attended the class to better serve on the streets of Winnipeg with Bear Clan. She said learning Ojibway was a "beautiful" experience.

Students learn Ojibway words by mimicking making bannock. (Chelsea Kemp/CBC)

Nichols had been wanting to take language classes because she considers it something that can enhance each patrol.

"It's nice to actually be able to greet people in their own language," Nichols said.

"It's me learning more about my Indigenous brothers and sisters and … with everything comes a story and then I'm better able to service and look after [people]," she said.

"I love what Bear Clan are doing and I love being part of this."