'It's a big step': head of Bear Clan to present at United Nations roundtable

The Bear Clan will be in the international spotlight next week as executive director James Favel was invited to speak at an event hosted by the United Nations.

Favel will board a plane Saturday to Abu Dhabi, the capital of the United Arab Emirates, to join a roundtable discussion about urban sustainability, where he will speak about the Winnipeg patrol group.

"I'm still a little nervous. It's a big step," Favel said.

"I was pleasantly surprised [to get the invite]; definitely out of the norm, but it's a wonderful opportunity to be able to learn and share, and I'm just thrilled to be able to have this opportunity."

As excited as Favel is, he notes that he was not the person initially invited.

A friend's father who works for the SAGE Clan — a sister organization in Lethbridge, Alta. — was originally invited, but was unable to attend. Then organizers asked if Favel's friend could go, but he couldn't because he doesn't have a passport, Favel said.

"[My friend] put my name forward," he added.

Favel will have five minutes to speak about Bear Clan to the other delegates next week. (Bear Clan Patrol)

In Abu Dhabi, Favel and the other delegates — which includes monarchs from Uganda and Kenya — will have five minutes each to present their experiences and initiatives their respective organizations have taken.

Favel is excited about the extra attention the UN event will bring to Bear Clan, but he's also going there with a mission.

"I've got five minutes to speak, but two hours and 25 minutes to listen and learn," he said.

The trip to Abu Dhabi will be the first time Favel has travelled outside the country since he was a child, when he went on a family road trip to Fresno, Calif. and Mexico City to see Mayan Ruins.

"Things have changed greatly around the world. I don't know what to expect over there. I'm super excited about the opportunity; I'm a little freaked out about travelling across the ocean," he said.

From grassroots

Though its history dates back to the early 1990s, the Bear Clan as we know it today was co-founded by Favel after the death of Tina Fontaine in 2014.

The group started with 12 volunteers and a budget of $900, and solely served the Dufferin area.

When Favel restarted Bear Clan Patrol, there were 12 volunteers. That number has since risen to 1,700 throughout Winnipeg. (The Canadian Press)

Fast forward to the present, when the Bear Clan has 1,700 volunteers in Winnipeg, and has sister organizations in various parts of the country. Last year's financial contributions reached about $1.5 million, Favel said.

Fitting that history down to a five-minute presentation is "not going to be easy," said Favel, adding that "it's imperative that I do it right."

The key point Favel will try to emphasize is the concept of proactive versus reactive.

"We have to address our community's needs in real time and it needs to have more forethought," he said, adding that he plans to focus on addressing poverty, and how the Bear Clan links the community to helpful resources.

"Most of the societal ills that we're experiencing here stem from poverty. Self-medicating, drug addiction, lack of housing, homelessness — all of these issues can be related back to poverty."